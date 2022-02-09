Fire Emblem Getting Its Second Warriors Spin-Off: Three Hopes

Just like how the Zelda series got its second Musou spin-off in 2020 in the form of Age of Calamity, Fire Emblem is to get its own follow-up Warriors title set in the world of Three Houses, in the form of Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes. It’s the follow-up to 2017’s Fire Emblem Warriors and from its announcement trailer alone, confirms that player-character Byleth as well as the three Lords of the fictional continent Fodlan, will be playable. In both time periods; as it turns out, much like Three Houses separated its story into two arcs — either side of a five year time-skip — it looks as if Three Hopes will also have some form of time-skip taking place.

How this’ll tie in or even impact the multiple branching plots of Three Houses, remains to be seen though while details remain thin, the game is described as a “different story” set in the same world as 2019’s title. Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes releases on Nintendo Switch June 24.