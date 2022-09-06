First Contact Entertainment Announces Firewall Ultra for PlayStation VR2

First Contact Entertainment and PlayStation today revealed a sequel to the hit VR multiplayer shooter Firewall: Zero Hour, Firewall Ultra.

Firewall: Zero Hour was a team based first-person shooter developed for PlayStation VR. Though the game had its issues on the limited VR headset, the game found a loyal community of fans and earned solid scores. Now, developer First Contact Entertainment is back and is aiming to leverage the new tech the PS VR2 has to offer.

Firewall Ultra takes place five years after the original game. All contractors and maps from the first game have been remade and completely overhauled to take advantage of the higher level of visual fidelity VR2 can offer. On top of the returning content, the game will also feature new contractors, locations, weaponry, equipment, PvE experience, and a deeper level of customization.

As for PS VR2 specific features, First Contact is utilizing the headsets Sense Technology to enable features like eye tracking. In-game, players will be able to utilize this to swap weapons and bring up HUD indicators without having to press any buttons.

Firewall Ultra will launch exclusively on PlayStation VR2. No word yet on when the title will launch or if it’ll be a launch title for PlayStation VR2. The headset is expected to launch early 2023, though pricing has yet to be announced.