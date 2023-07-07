First Details for NBA 2K24 Revealed

While Kobe Bryant was revealed as the cover athlete yesterday for NBA 2K24, we finally get our first details about this year’s official NBA game. The Kobe Bryant Edition will retail for $59.99 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch. This most likely means that the PC version will once again be tied to the previous generation version. On PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, the game will retail for $69.99. The Black Mamba Edition will be $99.99 across the board. With NBA 2K24 being the 25th anniversary of the series, there will also be a 25th Anniversary Edition for $149.99 that will include a 12-month subscription to NBA League Pass, a Summer League Pre-Order Bonus and more.

NBA 2K24 WNBA Edition will feature WNBA All-Star, NCAA all-time triple-doubles leader and New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu on the cover. This will be the third variation for the WNBA Edition, which is also a GameStop exclusive only in the U.S. and Canada. Dual-gen access is included for the Black Mamba Edition and the 25th Anniversary Edition for PlayStation and Xbox. The 25th Anniversary Edition includes 100K Virtual Currency and MyTEAM content including 50K MyTEAM Points; a Ruby Cover Star Kobe Bryant “Rookie Card”; an all-new 2K24 Option Pack Box; One 10-pack Box MyTEAM Promo Packs; Kobe Bryant Cover Star Sapphire Card (24 era); 1 Diamond Shoe; 1 Ruby Coach; 2-hour Double XP Coin; 15x 6 types of MyCAREER Skill Boosts; 15x 3 types of Gatorade Boosts; 2-hour Double XP Coin for MyCAREER; 4x MyCAREER T-Shirts; Backpack; Electric Skateboard; Arm Sleeves and a new Black Mamba MyPLAYER Capsule with a Black Arm Sleeve, Purple Oversized T-Shirt, Yellow T-Shirt and a Kobe Player Panel.

The Black Mamba Edition offers 100K Virtual Currency, 15K MyTEAM Points, the 2K24 Option Pack Box; 1x 10-pack Box MyTEAM Promo Packs; the same Kobe Sapphire Card, Diamond Shoe, Ruby Coach, 2X coins, and everything else except the added Black Mamba MyPLAYER Capsule. This is all available to pre-order today along with a new MyTEAM Triple Threat Challenge. This challenge in NBA 2K23 will pit players against three different eras of Kobe that will earn special rewards in both the current game and in 2K24. This starts today and lasts up until Tuesday. August 28 at 11:59 PM PDT.

“As we celebrate 25 years of NBA 2K with Kobe Bryant, we commemorate his legacy and the

generational impact he has had on the game of basketball,” said Greg Thomas, President at Visual

Concepts. “While we mark the history of the franchise, NBA 2K24 also looks ahead to the future to bring

an innovative leap in technology and the introduction of community–requested features like crossplay.”

The advancements to NBA 2K24 include the launch of crossplay for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Previous generation, Nintendo Switch and PC will not be receiving crossplay. Much like the Jordan Moments last year, with the focus being on Kobe for NBA 2K24 means that there will be a Mamba Moments mode. Players will be able to recreate Kobe’s best performances and progress through his journey from phenom to GOAT. Lastly, ProPLAY is a new technology that directly translates NBA footage into gameplay to deliver animations and movements via on-court NBA action. More information involving both these additions will be available later. You can check out the reveal trailer for NBA 2K24 below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xQuWZ3WDhFU