First Details Revealed for FIFA Successor EA Sports FC

After the partnership between FIFA and EA came to an end last year, longtime fans have been curious on how this new era of EA’s most popular annualized sports series will force it to rebrand and evolve.

Today, EA officially shared the new name for its soccer simulator, EA Sports FC, alongside the first look at its logo in the header above. While a proper reveal for the game has been scheduled for this July, the developer has confirmed that many of its previous partners outside of FIFA will be returning for the new entry, including Premier League, Champions League and La Liga among others.

