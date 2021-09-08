First DLC Season for Aliens: Fireteam Elite Now Available

Cold Iron Studios and 20th Century Studios have announced that Aliens: Fireteam Elite is offering its first DLC season for the game. This first season is called Season 1: Phalanx and it will include a new class kit called Phalanx, and this will offer 15 kit-specific perks. Players will also have access to four new weapons and new cosmetic rewards (head accessory, weapon colorways and decals). This content is free for owners of the game as it is available on PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Steam.

The first Endeavor Pass is also available today and it is called the Endeavor Pass: Wey-Yu Armory. This includes two Wey-Yu themed armor skins for each class kit, four head accessories, four weapon colorways, four decals, four emotes, one consumable pack, one credit pack and one challenge card pack. The Endeavor Pass is included with the Deluxe Edition of the game which is $69.99, or each Endeavor Pack will be $9.99 separately. Check out our review of Aliens: Fireteam Elite here and check out the trailer below.