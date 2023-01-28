First Episode of The Last of Us Now Free to Watch

Despite only airing for two episodes, the TV adaptation of Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us has already been an undeniable success for HBO, with the pilot reaching the second largest audience for an HBO series premiere in over a decade behind the Game of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon.

With the third episode debuting tomorrow night and a second season officially confirmed for the series, HBO is looking to expand the adaptation’s audience even further by releasing the entire first episode for free on their site. Starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, the pilot episode, titled “When You’re Lost in the Darkness”, focuses on the events that lead to the post-apocalyptic world that Joel and Ellie find themselves in, and how an unexpected arrangement kicks off a cross-country journey across an infected America.

New episodes of The Last of Us air on HBO at 6 PM PT every Sunday night through March 12.