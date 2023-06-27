First Ever In-Ear Monitor by Razer Announced, Available Now

The latest audio tech from Razer is now available as the manufacturer has released its first ever in-ear monitor. The Razer Moray is now available and includes a case and ear adapters to adjust to everyone’s comfort level. Unlike the Hammerhead, the Moray is a wired solution that will loop around the ears of the user. It is designed for gamers and marathon streamers as it is designed for all-day comfort with a low profile and ergonomic shape that presents a snug fit. This surpasses traditional headsets and does not put pressure on the head and ears of the user.

The focus of the Moray is on purely audio, as it does not include a built-in headset. What it does include is a THX Certification as it has been tested and optimized by leading audio experts. Users can expect clear dialogue and vocals along with no distortion and superior noise isolation. The Moray literally blocks up to -36 db of noise that provides the ultimate focus for streamers and gamers. This means users may need to periodically set an alarm to make sure the house isn’t burning down, but it would need to be on vibrate.

Driving the THX Certified Razer Moray is a hybrid dual-driver acoustic design. This helps provide crystal-clear trebles and a deep and rich bass sound. The actual cabling for the monitor consists of over-the-ear OFC MMCS cables and flexible memory loop tubing. This means the cable is designed to stay out of the way and remain secure. With three different ear tips and a splash-resistant case, the in-ear monitor can easily be transported and stored.

“The launch of the Moray marks an exciting new chapter for Razer,” said Alvin Cheung, Senior Vice President of Razer’s Hardware Business Unit. “It’s an evolution in gaming audio, designed to offer streamers high-definition sound and all-day comfort. With the Razer Moray, we’re bringing the exceptional audio quality typically associated with in-ear monitors to not only streamers, but gamers as well. And we’re proud to announce this product has earned the coveted global gold standard mark of audio fidelity, THX Certification.”

The Razer Moray is available today from Razer.com, RazerStores and authorized retailers. The in-ear monitor retails for $129.99 USD as users will need to know that it does connect with a 3.5mm audio cable. There is no bluetooth or wireless connectivity for the Moray, nor does it have a microphone. This is mainly designed to plug directly into a microphone for those that stream for long periods of time.