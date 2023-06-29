First F1 Real-World Challenge, New F1 Replays Announced for F1 23

F1 23 offers a new mode known as F1 World, which will provide different challenges that coincide with the events of the real-world Formula One. With the Austrian Grand Prix coming up this weekend, the first reward and challenge have been announced for the mode that will align with a race weekend. Players can participate in the F1 world Austria Grand Prix Hot Lap Challenge and unlock the Oracle Red Bull Racing’s Miami Grand Prix livery if meeting the certain criteria.

“We’re always looking for more ways to partner closely with Formula 1 and the F1 teams, and F1 World unlocks that potential and enables us to create real-world challenges and reward players with free exclusive one-off items for use throughout the season,” said Lee Mather, Senior Creative Director at Codemasters. “F1 Replays is another huge step forward allowing our players to jump into the previous Grand Prix and re-write history by competing with an identical grid.”

Each month, this mode will offer regular content updates to test everyone and provide rewards. This Hot Lap Challenge takes place in Austria at the Red Bull Ring, and the new livery can be used across F1 World or My Team. Other F1 World rewards can be earned with bronze, silver and gold challenges depending on the lap time. Later in July, F1 Replays will allow racers the ability to relive the previous race by taking control of any of the 20 drivers. Grid positions will be identical to the start of that race. These will appear within F1 World following a race weekend.

Players can expect more over the course of this Formula One season with studio-curated scenarios, multiplayer races, Community Grand Prix and Hot Lap Challenges. Players will earn rewards that relate to the current season. These include car liveries (such as the Red Bull), driver helmets, race suits and more. Not only can the car livery be unlocked, but simply logging into F1 World will provide Max Verstappen’s special edition helmet from that race weekend at Miami back in May. That race that he won pretty handedly, as Verstappen remains the World Championship Leader as the season heads into his home track this weekend in Austria. F1 23 is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via the EA App, Epic Games Store and Steam. You can read our review of F1 23 here and make sure to check out the Austria GP this Sunday.