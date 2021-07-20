First FIFA 22 Information Revealed

FIFA 22 will be launching October 1 for current and last generation consoles along with PC. EA recently held a press event for FIFA 22 to showcase what EA Vancouver is implementing into this year’s incarnation. FIFA 22 will be driven by EA’s new HyperMotion technology, along with new AI to make the game the most realistic interpretation of soccer to date. Thanks to the newest console hardware on the market and ample time to prepare for FIFA 22, the way the game plays will be much more representative of what is seen on the field.

EA Vancouver has incorporated over 4,000 new animations for the game. This is what helps to power HyperMotion as the team states it will be really difficult to see the same moves twice in a game. HyperMotion also adds more to actual player emotion in FIFA 22, as facial expressions and reactions will be more life-like and will show off even deeper celebrations to better capture those specific moments. The difference between last year and this year’s title was shown as an example in terms of player celebration during the press event, and it is a very large difference.

The team also did some evaluation for gameplay in terms of ball physics and have adjusted more accordingly to what is seen during an actual game. EA Vancouver took this data and has better replicated it for FIFA 22. What will be more impressive are the changes to the AI. The team has implemented machine-learning A.I. that allows each team to better function as a unit and to adjust, specifically defensively, on-the-fly to the player’s movement. If this aspect does well in FIFA, hopefully this can get implemented in other EA Sports titles.

There will be more information revealed in the coming weeks leading to the release of FIFA 22. These aspects that have been initially announced look to truly bring the franchise into the new generation of gaming. EA has also released some new screenshots that can be viewed below.