First Gameplay, Launch Date Announced for MLB The Show 23

Spring Training is about to start for Major League Baseball, so this means news is beginning to be released for MLB The Show 23. The game will officially launch for PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch on March 28. The Technical Test for the game is also underway for those looking for an idea of what is to come with the game. San Diego Studios has also incorporated the Negro Leagues with a partnership for MLB The Show 23. A new mode known as Storylines will focus on eight prominent players from the league, but no details have been revealed on exactly this mode will be. A Gameplay Feature has been show via a livestream that not only shows gameplay but also breaks down some of the updates for this year’s game. This can be viewed below.