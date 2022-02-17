First Gameplay Showcased For Dune: Spice Wars

In 1992, Westwood Studios would create Dune II, a real-time strategy game based off of Frank Herbert’s classic sci-fi novel that would revolutionize the genre from that point forward. And now, three decades later (and over two decades since the last Dune game in general), Shiro Games and Funcom are bringing the franchise back to the world of strategy games, but this time they’re heading into 4X territory with Dune: Spice Wars. First revealed at The Game Awards last year, the first gameplay trailer was revealed recently, and you can check it out below.

As the title might suggest, the goal here is to build up the biggest spice empire needed to win, as when you control the spice, you control the universe. So players will have to explore Arrakis, deal with various villages, set up harvesting station, engage in combat, go for more diplomatic routes…whatever’s needed to keep the spice flowing. This particular look at the gameplay gives us a nice look at Arrakis as well, including the sandworms that might just drop by to say hello. Dune: Spice Wars is set for a Spring release when it will enter Early Access on PC, with major updates naturally following afterwards.