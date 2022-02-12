First Gameplay Trailer for MLB The Show 22 Showcases Two Legends

San Diego Studios has released its first gameplay video for this year’s MLB The Show 22. While the cover athlete was recently announced, this trailer provides the first gameplay for the game that is due to release on April 5. This would be right around when the MLB season starts, but there is currently a lockout happening with the season in trouble. The video also confirms two legends for the game: Randy Johnson and Ryan Howard. San Diego Studios has confirmed that the game will be cross-platform this year and also coming to the Nintendo Switch for the first time. You can check out the trailer below.