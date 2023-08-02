First Gameplay Video for Madden NFL 24 Released, News on MCS

Today, EA has released its first gameplay video for Madden NFL 24, which will release on PlayStation 4|5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X and PC on August 18. The video showcases the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs in Arrowwood Stadium during a night game. This means Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes, the two previous cover athletes for the series. There are two people playing against one another (CleffTheGod and Dez) using the Competition setting, not Arcade or Simulation. This showcases a good bit of the changes and the look for the coming game. There is about 25 minutes of gameplay on the video.

EA has also officially announced the Madden Championship Series for Madden NFL 24. This series will actually include six live in-person events and a prize pool totaling $1.7 Million USD. The return to in-person competition will be the first in over three years, which was capped off with a historic run by Dez, who is featured in the gameplay trailer. There will be five opportunities to register and compete from now through January 2024. The top 14 points-earners at the end of each season will earn a spot in this season’s Ultimate Madden Bowl. Registration can be signed up for here. There are also other challenges and tournaments that can be viewed here. Below is the breakdown of the Madden Championship Series and what you need to know.

Following last year’s success, we’re thrilled to announce the return of the Madden Championship Series (“MCS 24”) in Madden NFL 24. Below are the main headlines for this upcoming season:

More Chances to Win Each month from September to January will feature one competition with at least USD $125,000 on the line, giving you more opportunities to showcase your skills and earn more!

More Live, In-Person Events All finals will be played live, in-person as we look to bring players back together during MCS 24.

More Ways to Play Cross-play is coming to the MCS, allowing players on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X, and PC to all compete in the same virtual gridiron.

More Rewards for All Whether you are a first-time participant, veteran MCS competitor looking to stream more, or regular fan who watches our events, MCS 24 will offer more opportunities for you to earn in-game content to build your MUT roster.



MCS 24 tournaments can be played any Gen 5 console (Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5) or PC in a cross-platform competition. Tournaments will only be available through Madden Ultimate Team and will feature three separate phases: