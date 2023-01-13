First Gameplay Video for TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 3 Released

Today, NACON and RaceWard Studio unveiled the first gameplay for its third TT Isle of Man game. Ride on the Edge 3 will release on all current and previous platforms in May as it offers 124 miles of roads where players can ride to points of interest and compete in challenges, including all of Snaefell Mountain. There will be 32 different circuits, both current and historical, with players having a choice of 40 Superbike and Supersport riders and bikes.

Physics will also be improved with better precision cornering and braking management. There will also be bike upgrades and a new Open Roads feature to freely explore the Isle of Man. Along with cross-gen compatibility and multiplayer to create open or private lobbies plus a smart delivery option, TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 3 is poised to be the deepest entry yet.

Check out the gameplay video below: