First NBA 2K24 Gameplay Trailer Released, Upgrades Detailed

Today, 2K has released its first gameplay trailer that showcases the new ProPLAY technology in NBA 2K24. ProPLAY will only be available on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of the game. With this technology, every bit of animation ranging from dribbling and rebounding to blocks, passes and even free throws have been captured in real-time scenarios and translated to the game. This will look to heavily increase the realism from what many already herald as the most realistic sports game on the market. Fans will recognize Kevin Durant’s unique jumpshot, Stephy Curry’s explosive dribble movies and Nikola Jokic’s paint work.

New animations for New Gen powered by ProPLAY are coming to jumpshots, dunks, layups, dribble moves, pass animations, and all signature moves. These will be the biggest noticeable areas, but the subtle actions including casual inbound passes have all been scanned. There are, no doubt, times where it is easy to think that this game is a real NBA game when playing, but having all these animations completely mimic game film in real-time is going to make it even more difficult to distinguish.

While the trailer launched revealing how this works, the latest Courtside Report features more videos from Mike Wang further breaking down the game. Players can expect more variation to shot timing and layup timing that will be more accessible at lower difficulty ratings. The REC and the City will still feature the most difficult shooting, but Quick Play, MyNBA and MyTEAM will offer more forgiving shots. Players can now force controllable rim hangs from any two-hand dunk by simply keeping the Sprint trigger held. The opportunity to make a statement against your friends is officially here. Players can also branch out to any offensive rebound to put back a shot attempt by simply hitting the Shoot button after possession.

Players can expect improved perimeter and paint defensive play as counter moves will play a bigger role. Defensive movement has been improved with better response and less sliding. Improvements to contact and the body-up system will be felt in the paint as big players will have an easier time putting a body on shooters coming into the paint. The team has also reintroduced directional steals as the the correct hand needs to be used to attacking the offender to steal the ball. There are a ton more details that can be viewed at the Courtside Report along with the added videos. NBA 2K24 will launch on September 8.