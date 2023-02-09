First Pikmin 4 Gameplay Features Ice Pikmin, Space Dog Ahead of July Release

Last year, Nintendo announced that the long-awaited Pikmin 4, which has been known to be in development since 2015, would finally be making its way onto Switch this year.

Yesterday, as part of the latest Nintendo Direct, the Japanese publisher kicked off the showcase with a fresh look at gameplay for the upcoming sci-fi adventure. After once again finding your way onto a mysterious planet, players must enlist the help of tiny Pikmin creatures, both familiar ones and new additions such as the Ice Pikmin that can freeze enemies and bodies of water, as well as a Space Dog called Oatchi, who can smash objects and carry the player character and their followers to new areas. The trailer below ends with a tease of the world during the night, with enemies seemingly becoming more dangerous, as well as a release date of July 21 on Switch.