First Playable Women’s Hockey Team Available Now in NHL 22

A new patch has been released for NHL 22 that will include the first women’s hockey team in the series’ history. The IIHF Women’s Teams and World Championship are a part of the patch that is available now and the roster includes female hockey icons including Marie-Philip Poulin and Natalie Spooner for Team Canada, plus Hilary Knight and Kendal Coyne-Schofield for Team USA. The IIHF Men’s Championship is also a part of this patch as there are 16 Men’s teams and 10 Women’s teams. The Women can be played in Play Now, Online Versus, Threes Now, Shootout, and their respective World Championship mode. You can check out the latest trailer below.