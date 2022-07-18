First Player Ratings Revealed for Madden NFL 23

As training camp for the NFL is quickly approaching and the season basically right around the corner, that means Madden is coming. Today, the first player ratings were revealed for Madden NFL 23 and it comes with the Wide Receivers. This list also reveals the first 99 Player, which equates to the highest possible rating in the game. This goes to newly acquired Las Vegas Raiders Wide Receiver Davante Adams. Trailing right behind Adams is Super Bowl-winning Wide Receiver Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams at a 98. The other receivers rounding out the top ten include Tyreek Hill (97), DeAndre Hopkins (96), Stefon Diggs (95), Justin Jefferson (93), Mike Evans (92), Terry McLaurin (91), Keenan Allen (91), and Amari Cooper (90).