First Post Launch Street Fighter 6 Character Release Date Announced

Capcom has announced not only the first post launch character for Street Fighter 6 but also the release date as to when that character is expected. Rashid of the Turbulent Wind will debut on July 24 across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and PC. Rashid premiered in the Street Fighter series in Street Fighter V and his high speed and high flying gameplay brought a new element to the game. Rashid will be available across all three modes in the game including his implementation into World Tour. This means Rashid will offer his move sets for player builds and will be part of the story. Players can also learn more of his background.

In Battle Hub, there will also be Rashid-related gear, emotes and more as part of this month’s “Rashid Arrives!” Fighting Pass. Rashid will have new and classic moves that now have him characterized as both parkour and lightning quick movements. Rashid will be unlocked for owners of the Deluxe Edition, Ultimate Edition, or Year 1 Character Pass. With a Rental Fighter ticket, players can experience Rashid for free for one hour. The move set for Rashid’s special moves and more are listed below.

Arabian Cyclone : A new special move that performs a spinning kick and conjures up a whirlwind; can be used as a standalone blow, or transitioned into Rolling Assault or Wing Stroke

: A new special move that performs a spinning kick and conjures up a whirlwind; can be used as a standalone blow, or transitioned into Rolling Assault or Wing Stroke Arabian Skyhigh : A new double jump move that keeps opponents guessing on where Rashid will land from the air

: A new double jump move that keeps opponents guessing on where Rashid will land from the air Super Rashid Kick : Level 1 Super Art that unloads a devastating kick while soaring forward and up through the air

: Level 1 Super Art that unloads a devastating kick while soaring forward and up through the air Ysaar : Previously Rashid’s V-Trigger move in Street Fighter™ V, this Level 2 Super Art summons a slow-moving whirlwind projectile that can be used to pressure opponents

: Previously Rashid’s V-Trigger move in Street Fighter™ V, this Level 2 Super Art summons a slow-moving whirlwind projectile that can be used to pressure opponents Altair: Rashid’s Level 3 Super Art calls forth a tempest that lifts opponents before he rains down on them with a monsoon of powerful blows

Street Fighter 6 has sold more than a million units since its launch back in June. There are three more post launch characters coming within the next year. Rashid will make 19 characters to select from, but A.K.I., Ed and Akuma are the next three on the table. Capcom has released a launch trailer for Rashid that you can view below. You can also check out our review of Street Fighter 6 at this link to see how we judged the game back in June. You can also check out some screenshots of Rashid in action below.