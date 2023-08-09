First Ratings Reveal for NBA 2K24 Released

Today, 2K has released its first release for player ratings for NBA 2K24. The game is slated to release on September 8 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC. With the cover athlete being granted to Kobe Bryant and four different versions available that include the NBA 2K24 25th Anniversary Edition, NBA 2K24 Black Mamba Edition, NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition, and the NBA 2K24 WNBA Edition, none of the actual top players will be gracing this year’s title from the NBA. There are twelve initial reveals that range from a 98 overall down to a 94, so there will not be a 99 overall player at launch.

These ratings are the initial ratings for the game as these will update periodically throughout the season. The Phoenix Suns are the only team in the NBA to feature two of the top twelve players in the game. The top two players in the game are also big men, but there are also five players tied for second with a 96 overall. The shooters favor the later half of the twelve, and this might give an idea of what type of players will be more important in this year’s game.

The top player hails from the current world champion Denver Nuggets as Nikola Jokic’ comes in at a 98 overall. This is followed up by Giannis Antetokunpo from the Milwaukee Bucks at a 96. Other 96 rated players include Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant, and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry. Three players come in at 95 overall with Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum and Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler. Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard comes in at a 94 overall alongside Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (previous cover athlete), and current Portland Trailblazers guard Damian Lillard.

Players can pre-order any of the versions now as NBA 2K24 will be the first game in the series to offer crossplay between PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles. NBA League Pass is also included with the NBA 2K24 25th Anniversary Edition, which allows fans to watch any game outside of a blackout area and to scout up-and-coming talent in the Summer League. The roadmap features Gameplay with ProPLAY next week, followed by The W, MyNBA and Mamba Moments the week of the 21st. The week of the 28th will focus on MyCareer, The City and MyTEAM and the week of September fourth will focus on Season 1 content.