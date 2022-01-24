First Roster and Ratings Reveal for WWE 2K22

2K and Visual Concepts have unveiled their first roster and ratings reveal for the upcoming WWE 2K22. Bobby Lashley shot a promo revealing that he will not only be in the game, but also his rating. Lashley requested a rating of 1000, and 2K couldn’t promise this. He will be rated 91/100 in the game. You can watch the video below. WWE 2K22 will launch on March 22 for PlayStation 4/5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC. Pre-orders are available currently for the standard, deluxe and the NWO 4Life edition of WWE 2K22.

