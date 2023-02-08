First Teaser for Xenoblade Chronicles 3’s Story DLC Released

It was to be expected that Nintendo and Monolithsoft would use a Nintendo Direct to promote the latest content coming to Xenoblade Chronicles 3 as part of the game’s post-release Expansion Pass. And while there was a major focus on the third of four volumes, it was what was teased towards the end that will get plenty of Xenoblade fans talking for the coming months. With little more than a sub-twenty second teaser in the form of the game’s new stand-alone story.

In it, we see the protagonists of both the original Xenoblade Chronicles and its 2017 follow-up, Shulk and an older-looking Rex respectively, standing off against what looks to be a more antagonistic Alvis — another of the more prominent and important characters in the original Xenoblade. Capped off with a brief glimpse of a region looking strangely similar to Bionis’ Gaur Plains and a new face whom may or may not be related to the characters from last year’s entry. Plenty to chew over indeed. The fourth and final part of Xenoblade Chronicles 3’s Expansion Pass releases later this year.