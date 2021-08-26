Fishing Adventure Moonglow Bay Reels in Release Date Trailer

The town of Moonglow Bay has seen better days. The region has been hit with rumors of dangerous creatures in its waters, prompting a decimation of the fishing industry that had been the town’s lifeblood. No fishing means imminent bankruptcy, and that’s inevitably going to lead to lost people, boarded up storefronts, and finally a ghost town where a few stubborn residents insist they like it this way while holding on to the remnants of a much brighter past. An alternate and far less gloomy possible future is a townsperson stepping up and working to avoid this fate, honoring their partner’s “final wish” (uh-oh…) of keeping a business running against the feared inevitable outcome of financial apocalypse. In addition to fishing you’ll need to cook up the day’s catch, selling the results to start on the long path to upgrading all the gear, not to mention meeting the Moonglow Bay’s inhabitants and maybe even learning the secrets behind the worrying reputation of the local waters.

Moonglow Bay is looking to be a lovely, chill fishing life-sim with sea monsters, which is a hard combination to resist. As of today it’s also got a release date of October 7 for PC and all the Xboxes One, X, and S, and the inevitable trailer is below to make the announcement just that much more special.