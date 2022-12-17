Five New Cars Included for December Gran Turismo 7 Update

Polyphony Digital has revealed its car list for the December Update for Gran Turismo 7. Once again, this update will be free for players but will require the cars to be purchased within the game. This may be the biggest car update since releasing last March for the title, as five cars are included. This is headlined by the Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo that will join the line of other concepts cars in the game. Polyphony Digital has finally added a brand new American car with the inclusion of the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Sting Ray. The mid-engine American super car will be making its debut in the series. Along with this is the famed 2016 Bugatti Chiron, which was the car with the highest top speed in the world for some time. A 2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAM will also be joining the fold along with the infamous 1995 Toyota Celica GT-Four Rally Car. You can check out the trailer below.

There's something special under the tree 🎄 Check out what's in store in our December update!#GT7 pic.twitter.com/dzK1yhpU6v — Gran Turismo (@thegranturismo) December 14, 2022