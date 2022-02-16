Five Nights at Freddy’s Special Delivery Gets Tons of Funko Reveals

Yesterday began Funko Fair 2022 and with it came collectible reveals for Apex Legends and Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. Day two kicked things off with tons of announcements for the Five Nights at Freddy’s series. More specifically, the following are from the augmented reality game– Five Nights at Freddy’s Special Delivery.

Many of the characters are getting plush dolls, keychains, Mystery Mini and action figures. There are so many list but fans will recognize them all in the images below. Some are exclusive to the Funko website, Walmart and Hot Topic, some of which can be pre-ordered now. So far, release dates are scheduled for the end of April and after.

There are a couple of days left for Funko Fair reveals, hopefully they’re just getting started!