Flashout 3 Hits PC on Steam, GOG

Alongside the original Flashout going free on GOG and Steam, the newest entry in the Flashout series has launched on PC for both Steam and in DRM-free form on GOG. The third entry in the series ups the ante with crazier tracks and dramatically-improved graphics, with neon all over the place. This entry brings split-screen mode for either vertical or horizontal playback.

Flashout 3 is available now on Steam and in DRM-free form on GOG for $17.99, or you can get it with the second game for $18.98 as a bundle on Steam. The third entry does have a free demo, so you can try that one out and see if you like the increase in visual quality compared to the simpler first two entries.