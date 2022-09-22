Flashout 3D: Enhanced Edition Free on Steam, GOG

The original Flashout was one of the first Wipeout-style games I played and something that was a really shining light on the OUYA in 2013. Since then, a lot of games have tried to emulate that style of game, but have done so while making it pretty challenging – which wasn’t the case for Flashout. It’s a very forgiving game and it’s now free on both Steam and GOG.

The enhanced edition is basically the same as the OUYA version, only while that was more of a mobile game brought to a bigger screen, this version has been enhanced a bit with higher-quality assets across the board. For being a mobile-first game, it very much keeps the vibe of being kind of a high-def GameCube game look and that works nicely. It’s an easy game to get acclimated to and is pretty forgiving for players. It’s very much a low-key great game and something that isn’t just worth trying because it’s free, but can become quite a time sink later on.