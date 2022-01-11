Floating Above the Post-Apocalypse in Forever Skies Teaser Reveal

Every day there’s a new end of the world and each new apocalypse comes with a reminder that, while life can be damaged, its utter eradication is going to take a little more than mankind can handle. Admitted, there’s no promise anything resembling human will get to see what’s next, but the planet keeps spinning as life changes and adapts to whatever the new normal may be. The post-disaster hope, though, is that the apocalypse is at least partly reversible, and maybe after the worst has happened we can be smart enough to turn the wreckage of civilization into a new home. Forever Skies takes place in a world overrun by clouds of green toxic dust, and while people built upwards to escape it there was only so much they could do. A lone human needs to get back down to the ground, however, because it’s possible there’s a cure for their family somewhere in the deadly haze.

Forever Skies is a survival adventure game about exploring a ruined Earth, trying to stay safe in the blimp-base while venturing into a new and dangerous world down below. The reveal trailer focuses on life above the dust, showcasing the exploration and scavenging necessary to upgrade home base with new parts while giving only a glimpse of the green clouds covering the planet. There looks to be plenty of materials in the safe zone but safety is a relative term, and the surviving structures are on the verge of collapse. The rotted husk of civilization is as pretty as ever, and while there are certainly horrific parts being hinted at the bright sun lights up the rusting derelicts and the plant life that’s starting to cover them. As apocalypses go, the one in Forever Skies is looking like a lovely place to visit, but we’ll see how that initial impression holds up when it’s time to head into the dust. For now, though, the teaser reveal trailer is an intriguing look at a new survival game, and well worth a view to get hints of the ruined world to come.