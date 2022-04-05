Flying Wild Hog’s Trek to Yomi Releasing Next Month

While their latest project certainly continues the studio’s trend of stylish action, suffice it to say Flying Wild Hog’s upcoming Trek to Yomi diverts a little from their recent return to the Shadow Warrior series. So recent in fact that this will in fact be the developer’s second release of 2022, following the March release of Shadow Warrior 3, with the likes of Evil West to follow thereafter sometime this year. In place of the bombast and the excess prior, comes Trek to Yomi’s monochrome, side-scrolling platforming mixed with combat.

It’s a little shy of a year since the game was originally unveiled back at E3 2021, but now we have a release date. Trek to Yomi will be available across PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One & PC, on May 5. To coincide with today’s news, the game’s publisher Devolver Digital, has dished out an extended look at some more gameplay which you can check out below. Be sure to check out our initial impressions of the game’s early period to get a taste of what Flying Wild Hog are cooking up for their second rodeo of 2022.