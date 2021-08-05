Focus Home Interactive Acquires Dotemu

Perhaps not to be outdone by Embracer Group’s latest round of acquisitions earlier today, French publishers and developers Focus Home Interactive have now announced their acquisition of another fellow Paris-based publisher/developer, Dotemu, acquiring 77.5 percent of their shared capital for a whopping €38.5 million. The official press release describes Dotemu as “a world leader in retrogaming,” with the company not only helping with several re-releases, remasters, and remakes of classic games over the past decade, but also branching out into giving these older franchises new installments such as a last year’s Streets of Rage 4, or the upcoming Windjammers 2 and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge.

The acquisition also includes Dotemu’s publishing label The Arcade Crew, devoted to original titles such as Blazing Chrome and the upcoming Young Souls. The end result of the deal will allow Dotemu and The Arcade Crew to keep their editorial and strategic independence while now allowing them to pursue even more ambitious projects withe more marketing and financial support, while Focus will be able to diversify their offerings even more, and both groups will benefit from the others’ experience. With this, Dotemu also join publisher/developer Deck13 Interactive and developer Streum On Studio, who Focus Home Interactive acquired in June of 2020 and April of 2021, respectively.