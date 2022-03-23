Foretales Brings Its Card-Based Chronicles to PC, Switch This Summer

It’s an interesting time for digital card games, with many developers finding new and interesting ways to explore the format. First, Inscryption managed to inject some genuine scares into cards, and now Foretales is using them to tell a full-scale branching narrative.

As the thief Volepain, players will gather a party of other colorful animals and set out to prevent the end of everything. Over the course of the journey, they’ll have to work their way through many scripted encounters. There will apparently be many ways to solve each, but it’ll be up to the player to decide how best to go about it.

So far, potential party members include: Léo the Tiger Archer, a gorilla named Karst, Isabeau the Elephant and a parrot by the name of Pattenbois. As for potential solutions, players can try to stealth their way through, stand and fight, create a distraction or simply try to make a trade. It seems like there may be more in terms of both party members and options, but they have not yet been revealed.

The story can branch off in many different directions depending on these factors, so it’s likely that players will need to play through more than once in order to see everything. Hopefully Foretales has what’s needed to keep such return trips feeling interesting.