Forever Skies Gets 45-Minute Demo for Steam Next Fest

Gamers have seen quite a bit of the post-apocalypse over the years. Oftentimes it’s the result of some sort of zombie virus outbreak as seen in the likes of The Last of Us or Back 4 Blood. Sometimes its the result of global thermonuclear war like in the Fallout or Metro games. All of these involve fighting one’s way through the resulting creatures rather than taking in the new state of things. This doesn’t seem to be the case with Forever Skies.

Forever Skies puts players in the suit of a man returning to Earth after it’s been devastated by some sort of ecological disaster. In the demo newly released for Steam Next Fest, players have a chance to explore humanity’s last bastions above the clouds and see how dangerous the planet has become for themselves.

In particular, those who try out the Forever Skies demo will deal with the game’s survival and infection mechanics as they gather enough components to upgrade their airship and escape the toxic clouds smothering the planet. In order to give everyone a full picture of what this is all about, developer Far From Home has released a full demo walkthrough trailer too.

Need even more details? Then stay tuned for our full preview coming soon!