Former Bethesda, Obsidian Staff Establish New Studio Something Wicked Games

Former developers from both Bethesda Game Studios and Obsidian Entertainment alike — credited with working on the likes of Fallout 3, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, Fallout: New Vegas and The Outer Worlds — have unveiled the establishing of a new studio, Something Wicked Games. Led by former Bethesda veteran Jeff Gardiner, the studio also has among its numbers, former members of Bioware and even 343 Industries, who along with today’s announcement have also revealed the name of their debut project: Wyrdsong.

Described as an occult historical fantasy RPG, Wrydsong is set in a fictionalized version of Portugal during the Middle Ages — a teaser of which you can catch below. Obviously with such a new team and new project alike, there’s no target date or window for when we can see how Something Wicked’s debut fairs, but with past experience in the RPG sphere, suffice it to say this is one to keep an eye on in the coming years.