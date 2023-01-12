Former Playground Games Members Establish New Studio Maverick Games

Former members of UK-based developer Playground Games — best known as the studio behind the Forza Horizon sub-series of games — have broken away to form their own independent studio. Maverick Games, currently a team of ten at its inception, is led by five former employees of Playground — Maverick itself founded by Forza Horizon’s former creative director Mike Brown — with former members from the likes of Sharkmob, EA and fellow UK developers Sumo Digital, making up the team.

Maverick are already underway on their debut project, which the team describe as an “open-world premium AAA game for consoles and PC” with the intention to grow to a team of 140 in the near future. “Our goal is for Maverick Games to be a studio people will love,” Brown explains. “For players, we’re already at work on an exciting ultra-high quality title, and for developers, we’re building a home where everyone is encouraged to take risks, be curious, be creative, be innovative, be themselves, and above all – be a Maverick.”