Formula Retro Racing: World Tour Coming in December to Consoles, PC in 2023

Formula Retro Racing has been out for consoles and PC for a while – around a year for the former and two years for the latter. This game was heavily-inspired by Virtua Racing and offered up a pretty authentic low-polygon look while still offering up smoother, more modern-feeling gameplay. Now, the team at Repixel8 is back with something that offers up more than just Formula One-style cars. In addition to those, players will be able to use regular stock cars with the action appearing a bit smoother than it was in the original game.

The game will be shown off at EGX next week in London and players will be able to enjoy new vehicles – including muscle cars alongside eight new cities. Tokyo, Paris, and London willl be featured in the game when it gets released on December 14 across the PlayStion, Xbox, and Switch consoles. It will come to Steam in early 2023. If you grew up loving checkpoint racers like Daytona USA or more modern games like Hotshot Racing, this should be a treat.