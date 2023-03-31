Formula Retro Racing: World Tour Hits Consoles, PC Today – PlayStation in April

Formula Retro Racing: World Tour follows up on the prior game’s offering of formula-stye vehicles with new vehicle types and even more excitement. The original game was very much a love letter to Virtua Racing, while this keps that art style alive and adds stock cars to the mix alongside a lot more tracks. There will be other vehicle style available including rally, touring, and even muscle cars and each feels different.

There are 18 tracks to choose from across lacales like Miami, Las Vegas, Rome, and London. Those who want vehicular mayhem will be happy to see that cars are destructible as well and those playing on PC can even enjoy VR playback. World Tour had a demo in the recent Steam nextfest and it was a lot of fun. The game is out now on Switch, Xbox and PC – and will launch on April 21 on PlayStation hardware.