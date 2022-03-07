Forspoken Delayed to October 2022

Luminous Productions and Square Enix today announced that Forspoken, their new major IP, has been delayed to the holiday season.

Originally set to launch May 24 on PS5 and PC, Forspoken will now launch on October 11. The brand new IP from Luminous Productions and Square Enix is the first title from the developer, and Square Enix’s first major current-gen only title. No specific reason was provided for the delay other than the studio needing more time to deliver their vision.

Forspoken takes place in the world of Athia suffering from a corruption called the ‘Break’ that’s slowly destroying the world. You play as Frey, an outsider who manages to survive the corruption and gain magical powers. You’ll traverse a wide array of environments as you increase your magical abilities.

Forspoken launches October 11 on PS5 and PC.