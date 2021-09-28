Forspoken, Guardians of the Galaxy, Stranger of Paradise Headline Next Square Enix Presents

Square Enix today revealed what players can expect out of their special Tokyo Game Show edition of Square Enix Presents.

Square Enix’s streaming show hits Tokyo Game Show this Friday, October 1 with a bunch of headliners. The show features a grandiose lineup that includes heavy hitters like Forspoken, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, and Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin. In addition, a bunch of titles announced at last week’s Nintendo Direct will be properly shown during the stream, including Triangle Strategy and Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars.

As the stream is a Japanese focused stream, fans can expect an early streaming time along with Japanese voiceovers. However, there will be English subtitles. If you’d like to watch live, the stream begins at 6am ET/5am CT/3am PT.

Here’s the full lineup of titles, and be sure to check back on October 1 for all the news and trailers out of the stream: