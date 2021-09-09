Forspoken Launches Spring 2022 on PS5, PC

Square Enix and Luminous Productions today dropped gameplay, details and a release window for Forspoken.

Forspoken follows Frey, a young woman with street smarts. The trailer gives fans a closer look at her life before and after she’s pulled into the world of Athia. It also provides a good look at the magic-infused combat and acrobatic movement systems. We also got to meet Cuff, a magical sentient bracelet that serves as Frey’s companion. He’s voiced by Jonathan Cake (Stargirl). We were additionally introduced to Tanta, the antagonist of the game, performed and voiced by Janina Gavankar (True Blood).

Forspoken features an all-star lineup working on the story. Gary Whitta (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) provided the original concept, and writer/director Amy Hennig (Uncharted series) developed the story concept. Allison Ryner (Shadowhunters) and Todd Stashwick (Devil Inside) took it from there as Lead Writers of the story and script. On the audio side, Bear McCreary (God of War 2018 and The Walking Dead) and Garry Schyman (BioShock series) are composing the score.

Forspoken launches spring 2022 on PS5 and PC.