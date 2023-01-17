Forspoken PC Features Showcased in New Trailer

Forspoken got a new trailer today that gives the PC crowd a better idea of the kinds of features they’ll have access to should they decide to pick up Forspoken once it releases on January 24. Indeed, it definitely looks like fans will get to put their rigs to work if they want.

It’s looking like Sony and Luminous Productions are out to make sure PC players will be able to get the most out of their Forspoken experience. The features supported include:

AMD FidelityFM™ for better overall visuals during gameplay

Performance of up to sixty FPS (and AMD FSR)

Quick Load Times

32:9 ultra-widescreen monitors

Full HDR with the ability to customize resolutions and aspect ratios

Direct sound devices and 7.1 audio

Keyboard & mouse or DualShock® 4/ DualSense™ controllers

Of course this largely won’t matter if Forspoken isn’t able to surpass its demo, but at least PC gamers will have all the options they could want regardless.