Forspoken Recieves Massive Trailer Focusing on Gameplay, Open World Exploration

Square Enix and Luminous Productions today dropped a massive trailer for Forspoken that provides the best look yet at gameplay and open world exploration yet.

The long in development Forspoken may have been delayed yet again to 2023, but Square Enix continues to release new looks at the upcoming action-RPG. Today’s 10 minute gameplay overview provides the best look yet at combat and the Athia’s open world.

The trailer picks up in Cipal, the last remaining haven for humanity, where Frey takes on a quest from archivist Johedy. This takes her into two different areas that are at different stages of corruption, and provides a look at the different types of enemies Frey will face on her journey. The more corrupted a location, the more dangerous the enemies are. Of course, players will have a wide array of magical powers to play around with, and the trailer provides a solid taste of how these spells work in combat.

Forspoken launches January 24, 2023 on PS5 and PC.