Fort Solis Sets its Sights on August Release Date

At last year’s Summer Game Fest showcase, voice actors Troy Baker and Roger Clark joined host Geoff Keighley on the showcase stage to introduce their newest project, Fort Solis.

While Baker is well-known for a myriad of video game appearances including The Last of Us, Death Stranding and Persona 4 among many, many others, Roger Clark is best known for his portrayal of Arthur Morgan in Red Dead Redemption 2. Together, the two of them revealed their first collaboration, Fort Solis, the debut project from indie developer Fallen Leaf. Fort Solis is a narrative-driven thriller set on Mars where protagonist Jack Leary (voiced by Clark) responds to an alarm set off at a remote mining base. With a dangerous storm on the horizon and plenty of unanswered questions about what happened to the crew, Fort Solis aims to tell its mysterious tale across four chapters which will all be available upon the game’s launch.

Although the game was absent from this year’s Summer Game Fest, Fort Solis was slated for a 2023 release at the time of its reveal, and the game seems to be shaping up to meet that estimate, as the developer has announced that the title will launch on August 22 for PS5 and PC. Accompanying the announcement was a new trailer that can be seen below and features fresh gameplay alongside new dialogue from Baker, Clark and Julia Brown, a Scottish TV actress who will be making her video game debut. While we do have names for both Baker and Brown’s characters, which are Wyatt Taylor and Jessica Appleton respectively, their roles in the story are less clear at this point in time, as they appear to be remotely guiding Jack Leary as he uncovers the secrets of Fort Solis.

In addition to its focus on narrative, Fort Solis is also putting a strong emphasis on its presentation with realistic characters and environments that are brought to life through Unreal Engine 5. If Fort Solis hits its August release date, it will be among the first games to release using the latest version of Epic’s flagship engine, with upcoming AAA projects such as Immortals of Aveum and Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II also taking advantage of the technologically advanced engine. Time will tell if this talented cast and immersive presentation will combine into a tense and enjoyable experience, but fans of sci-fi adventures should keep an eye on Fort Solis when it launches later this summer.