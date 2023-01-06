Forza Horizon 5 Xbox Series X Bundle Announced

The first couple years of the Xbox Series X/S has been fairly light on exciting first party releases, but one of the few standouts has been Playground Games’ latest entry in their open world racing series, which transports players to Mexico.

Starting this week, Microsoft will be offering an Xbox Series X bundle that includes the Premium Edition of Forza Horizon 5, which is priced at $559 for a total savings of $40. Along with the more powerful Xbox console of this generation, the Premium Edition of Forza Horizon 5 features several packs and passes which reward players with cars, emotes, car horns, player houses and much more, along with two expansions: last year’s Hot Wheels expansion, and the upcoming second expansion as soon as it’s available.

For more on Forza Horizon 5, which is also available on PC and Xbox One, be sure to check out our review.