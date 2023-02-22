Forza Horizon 5’s Second Expansion to be Revealed Tomorrow

Following the game’s launch in 2021, Playground Games got to work on creating the first of two planned expansions for the latest Forza Horizon game, which borrowed a page from the third game and brought the iconic orange tracks and speedy vehicles of Hot Wheels to the open world of Mexico.

The Hot Wheels expansion was ultimately released in July of last year, but there has been little word on what racing fans can expect from the second expansion. Now, Playground Games has announced that the next expansion for Forza Horizon 5 will be revealed tomorrow, February 23, at 9 AM PT over on the official Forza Twitch channel. Each of the past three Forza games have had two expansions each, with one being branded and the other being a themed expansion, such as Horizon 4’s Fortune Island, so we’ll see if the fifth game follows a similar pattern with its DLC.

For more on Forza Horizon 5, which is available now on Xbox Series X/S, PC and Xbox One, be sure to check out our review.