Forza Motorsport Brings Next-Gen Racing to Xbox Series X|S, PC This Year

Xbox Game Studios and Turn 10 Studios today provided a new update for their upcoming racing sim, Forza Motorsport.

The next entry in the beloved racing sim franchise will finally launch this year. While Forza Motorsport still doesn’t have a release date following today’s Developer_Direct, we know a lot more about the game. Promising a generational leap for the franchise, Forza Motorsport aims to deliver high fidelity visuals and advances in immersion and realism.

Forza Motorsport features 500 real-world cars with more than 800 upgrades and modifications for them. Cars now have context-aware damage and dirt buildup that, as the studio puts it, tells the story of your race. Of course, none of that matters if there aren’t great locations to race on. The game will launch with twenty environments featuring multiple track layouts. Five of these environments are brand new to the franchise, including the series’ first South Africa track, Kyalami.

The game will also be a leap forward in sound design with immersive audio composition thanks to Windows Sonic and Dolby Atmos partnerships. Visually, Turn 10 is promising a 4K resolution at 60fps with ray tracing turned on. If true, this will be quite the leap in visual fidelity.

Forza Motorsport launches sometime in 2023 on Xbox Series X|S and PC.