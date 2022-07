Four Genesis Classics Added to Switch Online Expansion Pack

Have you ever seen “All Your Base are Belong to Us” and wonder where it came from? Its origins are in Zero Wing – which is one of the four new titles added to the June 2022 update for the Sega Genesis Collection on NSO’s expansion pack.┬áThe biggest name of the four new games is easily Mega Man: The Wily Wars – a Sega Channel exclusive in North America that combined a 16-bit upgrade for the first three mainline Mega Man games alongside a new Wily Tower that offers an original Mega Man series area that hasn’t been seen anywhere else. This game is a prime candidate for an SP version with that area unlocked down the line.

Comix Zone and Target Earth have also been added to the lineup, with the former offering up a fantastic early-’90s style comic adventure in the guise of a side-scrolling platformer/brawler. Target Earth offers players a chance to control a mech and shoot tons of things – and is one of the Genesis’ best-known mech games. This is a fantastic update and probably the biggest one yet for the Genesis side of the Expansion Pack yet.