Four Resident Evil Games Releasing As Cloud Versions on Switch

Capcom have today announced that not one, but four mainline releases in the Resident Evil series, will be making their way onto Nintendo Switch. The catch however, is that all four will be released as Cloud versions for the platform. 2017’s Resident Evil 7 and last year’s Resident Evil Village, join the 2019 and 2020 remakes of Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 respectively. Village will be the first to release, arriving on the platform on October 28, with the three remaining titles following suit at an unspecified date in the near future.

Capcom also state that the previously-announced Winters Expansion for Resident Evil Village, will also be made available for the Switch Cloud version of the game, however the expansion for the Switch version will arrive later than other platforms, releasing towards the end of the year on December 2. A free demo for Resident Evil Village will be made available for people to try out and test their internet connection in running the Cloud version. Resident Evil Village’s Winters Expansion for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One & PC, releases the same day as the Switch Cloud version, on October 28.