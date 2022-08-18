FPS Bullet Hell in Black, White, and Red in Luna Abyss Reveal Trailer

Just because a horror from beyond the stars has taken orbit around the planet as a mimic moon doesn’t mean it’s not also an opportunity. Ancient ruins holding dark secrets and inevitable death are a real problem, sure, but lost civilizations hold lost technologies and that just might be worth attempting to hold out against twisted machines with too many eyeballs. Of course, as a prisoner it’s not like you get a lot of choice in the matter, and it also doesn’t help that the AI guard Aylin doesn’t seem like the most trustworthy sort. Still, prison isn’t exactly the best place to be so maybe a foreboding dark ruin with moody red lighting is a better choice, despite the enemies capable of filling the space with a barrage of bullet hell.

While today’s reveal trailer for Luna Abyss is more about story and mood than action, the actual game is slated to be a bullet-hell FPS with a decent amount of platforming thrown in to navigate its gloomy environments. The lunar colony built by the New British Empire was wiped out years ago by an event known as the Scourge, and down in the abyss the things that did it are ready to do the same to you. If the action can match the moodiness of the environment it should be a fantastic trip into the depths to uncover the abyss’ mysteries while tearing through the monstrous freakshow that call it home.