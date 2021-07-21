Free Week of Among Us Begins for Switch Online Members

Around this time last year, Innersloth’s Among Us was reaching the heights of its popularity, as the social deception game blew up on Steam, mobile devices and video streaming platforms.

As a result, Innersloth has been hard at work on bringing the games to more platforms, with the first being a Switch port that launched late last year and features cross-play. Now, Nintendo is offering a free trial of the full game for Switch Online subscribers, which starts today and runs until July 27 at 11:59 PM PT. If you like what you play, Among Us will also be discounted to 30% off over on the eShop, with the sale running during and past the free trial period until August 2.

In addition to the platforms above, Among Us will also be coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 and Xbox One later this year.