Freedom Planet 2 Pushed Back to Fall Release

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the sequel to the Sonic-inspired indie known as Freedom Planet 2 for quite a few years now, with 2021 being a particular time of exciting reveals for the title. Although initially they had planned for a Spring 2022 release, that has been pushed back due to the fact that the lead developer, Sabrina, suffering from a hand injury and not wanting to work her while it’s healing. This sounds like the best outcome for all parties involved, and fortunately the general response is of course well wishes on a speedy recovery and looking forward to enjoying Freedom Planet 2 when it does eventually release.

The new release date for Freedom Planet 2 is September 13. Check out the official tweet with information below: